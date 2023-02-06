Roof collapse incident death toll reaches four

LAHORE:The death toll rose to four in a roof collapse incident took place due to gas pipeline explosion in a double-storey house in Izmir Town.

The roof collapsed on Saturday owing to the explosion of the gas pipeline inside the house. On information, the Rescue 1122 and police rushed to the scene and started rescue operation that remained continue for almost 24 hours which completed (Sunday) morning. The bodies were identified as Haji Muhammad Arif, 80, the owner of the house, Sardar Muhammad Tayyab, 52, Shagufta,12, and Anna, 12. Both the girls served as maid in the house. All the deceased persons hailed from Phoolnagar. A team of 60 rescue officials took part in the rescue operation.