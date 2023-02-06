Two children die in cross-fire

LAHORE:Two children were killed and four others injured in a cross-fire between two groups in the limits of Shahdara Town police on Sunday.
The children were identified as six-year-old Mujtaba and Arbab. The four injured were admitted to hospital. CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP City. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.
hit to death: A 30-year-old man was killed by a speeding van near Batti Chowk in Garhi Shahu police area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Shahbaz, a resident of Bhagatpura, Shad Bagh. The victim was on his way on a bike when a rashly-driven Mazda van hit him, resulting into his instant death. The victim was security guard by profession. Police shifted the body to the morgue.
Labourer dies: A 52-year-old labourer died near Gol Bagh, Shad Bagh on Sunday. The victim identified as Muhammad Ali hailed from Pakpattan. Ali was working in a private wedding hall and died during prayer. Body was shifted to the morgue.
