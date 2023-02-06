Minister condemns Indian occupation

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Local Government Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day that Pakistani nation never accepted India's usurpation of Kashmir because it had been done in complete disregard of the numerical majority and wishes of the Kashmiri Muslims.
Ibrahim Hasan Murad condemned the Indian rulers and said that they had been depriving the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination for many years while the UN resolutions in this regard were awaiting implementation. He said, "India is committing the worst violations of human rights in Kashmir, which the international community should take notice of." The provincial minister said that the nation of Pakistan stands with the oppressed Kashmiris and it was hoped that one day the freedom struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters would be successful.
