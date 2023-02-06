Iftikhar’s blitz helps Gladiators edge Zalmi at Bugti Stadium

QUETTA: Iftikhar Ahmed played an astounding unbeaten knock of 94 off 50 balls as Quetta Gladiators edged Peshawar Zalmi by three runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) exhibition match here on Sunday.

Iftikhar smoked six sixes off the final over by Wahab Riaz and lived up to the expectations of the cricket-devoid people of Quetta, who showed up in large numbers to witness the first competitive cricket game at Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti Stadium.

Cricket returned to the Quetta stadium after 27 years with two important teams of PSL coming face to face in an informal match.

Set to chase a mammoth target of 185, Peshawar Zalmi fell short of the target despite a promising start by young Mohammad Haris and skipper Babar Azam.

Haris made 53 from 35 balls while Peshawar and Pakistan captain Babar scored 23 from 18 balls. Star all-rounder Shahid Afridi played a short cameo of 17-ball 25 amid roars and loud cheers by the enthusiastic Quetta crowd.

For Quetta, Mohammad Hasnain led the bowling charge as he picked up three wickets for 30 runs in his four overs, while player of the match Iftikhar also had two wickets to his credit besides his batting exploits.

Earlier, veteran pacer Wahab provided Zalmi with early breakthroughs, dismissing Ahsan Ali and Umar Akmal in the second over after skipper Babar elected to field first. He took three wickets but conceded 47 runs in his full quota of four overs.

Gladiators fought back in the second half of the innings to post a respectable total as Iftikhar kept jam-packed Bugti Stadium on its toes with his massive hits.

Khusdhil Shah contributed 36 from 24 balls before he fell prey to Wahab in the 18th over.