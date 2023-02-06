ANP okays resolution for party’s constitutional amendments

With Shahi Syed in chair, the Awami National Party’s (ANP) Sindh chapter held a day-long council meeting of the party at the Bacha Khan Centre on Sunday, reviewing reports on district-level performance of the ANP.

After a detailed discussion on the agenda of the meeting, the members of the provincial council unanimously approved the resolution for the party’s constitutional amendments. During the meeting, the council members asked questions directly from the provincial leadership of the party.

Addressing a press conference later, Shahi Syed said that the solution to the problems of Karachi lies in an empowered local government system. “Transparent elections are essential for an empowered LG system. But unfortunately, transparent elections have not been held in this country to date.”

He said that reforms in the election system are the need of the hour. “Fingers are also being raised at the results of the recent municipal elections in Karachi. The provincial government of the Pakistan Peoples Party [PPP] participated in the elections using government resources and officers.”

Not only this, but as part of their election campaign for the LG elections, the PPP started development works worth billions of rupees without any tender, he said, adding that this action of the party was tantamount to pre-poll rigging.

He said that the PPP bagged a fake mandate from Karachi by changing the results of the elections with the help of the returning officers. “However, the provincial government is not serious about transferring power to a lower level. The city’s problems can be solved only by power devolution to the lowest level.”

He also said that majority of the city’s areas have no water, sewerage and basic infrastructure. “Residents are fulfilling their needs by buying water tankers. Providing clean water to the residents is the provincial government’s responsibility, which the provincial government seems to be failing to fulfil.”

The ANP leader said that discrimination against the residents of Karachi should be stopped in the name of domicile. “There is a need to change the citizenship law.” He said that for four decades, the children of those living in Karachi are also being deprived of the right of domicile. “Dacoits are ruling in the rural areas of Sindh and are challenging the writ of the state. Law enforcement agencies should disclose who is sponsoring these robbers.”

He also said that the provincial government should control the dacoits and immediately take steps for the recovery of the abducted transporters. “The Sindh government should complete the projects that have been incomplete for the past 10 years in the Pakhtun areas of Karachi as soon as possible.”