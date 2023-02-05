Installation of new tubewells begins

Islamabad : The process of installation of new tubewells has been started in line with the findings of the survey carried out to review the groundwater situation in different parts of the capital city.

According to the details, the civic agency would not install new tubewells in those areas where the water bed is already going down and the situation of groundwater is deteriorating due to various factors.

The details showed that the level of groundwater has improved in some areas so it has provided the civic agency with an opportunity to install new tube wells to meet the requirements of the residents.

The work on the installation of a new tubewell has formally been launched in sector I-9 where the residents have been facing water shortage for quite some time. The survey revealed that the water bed in sector I-14 cannot allow the installation of any new tubewell so the civic agency would take some other measures to provide clean drinking water to residents of this sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that when the civic agency launched the project to bring water from the Khanpur Dam, the population of Islamabad was 600,000. But now the population of the capital city has increased to 2.2 million but water resources are still the same.

An official said that “The installation of new tubewells is underway in line with the findings of the survey. No tubewell can be installed in any area where the groundwater situation is not satisfactory at the moment.”

He said “We are providing up to 80 million gallons of water per day in urban areas through four major sources - Simly Dam, Khanpur Dam, tubewells, and Rawal Dam. The city’s rural population depends on water bores, tubewells and a small water supply scheme launched by the district administration.”