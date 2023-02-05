Armed men rape girl in Islamabad park

Representational image of harassment.— The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Two armed men raped a girl in Islamabad’s F-9 area at gunpoint, police said Saturday, an incident that has sent the city into shock.

The incident took place Thursday night when two armed men approached the victim at a park in F-9, who was there with her male colleague, according to the first information report (FIR).

The gun-toting aggressors took the two to a nearby thicket at gunpoint and separated them, according to the FIR. The attackers beat the young woman when she pleaded with them to let her go and even offered them money in exchange for her safety, the FIR reads.

The victim, when she tried to raise her voice, was beaten and threatened by the attackers that they would call their “friends” to join them. Her attempts to run away were also foiled by the attackers, the FIR stated.

As they were fleeing into a nearby thicket, the rapists returned “all our things and gave us Rs1,000 to stay quiet” while also telling the victim that she should not be in the park at this time of the night, according to the FIR.

The Margalla Police confirmed that a case had been registered against the suspects and the police had started investigating the incident.

The suspects are being traced through CCTV footage and Safe City cameras, according to police. The officials of F-9 park were also being interrogated to find out clues about the suspects, the police personnel added.

The victim underwent a medical examination at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Friday, confirmed the hospital sources. The sources said that marks of torture were found on the girl’s body. Meanwhile, the samples taken from the victim have been sent to the forensic laboratory for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests. The forensic checkup of the woman confirmed that marks of rape were found on the body of the 24-year-old victim. “There are injury marks on the leg and face of the victim,” said sources in PIMs.