Guard rapes 18-year-old hostess in moving bus proceeding to Vehari

A girl protesting against sexual violence in Pakistan shows her hands with 'No Rape' written on the palms. — AFP

VEHARI: In a heinous incident of sexual violence against women, a bus guard allegedly raped an 18-year-old bus hostess at gunpoint within the limits of the Daniwal suburb in Punjab's Vehari district, police confirmed Saturday night.

Identified as Sheraz, the suspect locked the bus before abusing the vehicle's female staffer, who was later taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition.

The incident took place in a moving bus while it was travelling from Mailsi to Vehari with no passengers in the vehicle. All the passengers departed from the bus at Mailsi when the bus took off from Sadiqabad.

The bus hostess was subjected to sexual violence while the vehicle was being taken to the bus stand. Police said that the driver assisted the guard. He shut the bus doors and did not stop the vehicle.

Police said it has arrested the suspect and the bus driver, while a rape case was also registered at the Daniwal Police Station.