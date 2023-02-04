'Armed men' rape girl in Islamabad's F-9 park

A person holds a placard reading "stop rape" during a protest against alleged gang rape of a woman, in Lahore on September 17, 2020. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Police said Saturday that two armed men had attacked and raped a girl at gunpoint in Islamabad's F-9 area, an incident that has left the nation shocked.

According to the first information report (FIR), dated February 2, the victim told police that she had been at a park in F-9 with her male colleague when they were approached by two armed men.

The perpetrators took the pair to the forest at gunpoint and despite the woman’s repeated requests that they take whatever money they wanted from them and leave them alone, the two men beat her, demanding that she stay quiet.

The culprits then separated the woman from her colleague who was beaten up and demanded to know what the relation between the two was.

The victim, when she tried to raise her voice, was beaten and threatened by the attackers that they would call their "friends" to join them. Her attempts to run away were also foiled by the attackers, the FIR stated.

“As the two were leaving,” the report added, they returned all our things and gave us 1,000 rupees to stay quiet.”

The FIR also stated that before running off into a nearby forest, the alleged culprits told the victim that she should not be in the park at this time of the night.

Margalla police confirmed that a case had been registered regarding the attack and the police had started investigating the incident.

The suspects are being traced through CCTV footage and Safe City cameras, according to police. The officials of F-9 park were also being interrogated to find clues about the suspects, the police personnel added.

The victim underwent a medical examination at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) yesterday, confirmed the hospital sources. The sources said that marks of torture were found on the girl’s body.

Meanwhile, the samples taken from the victim have been sent to the Forensic Science laboratory for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests.

The forensic checkup of the woman confirmed that marks of rape were found on the body of the 24-year-old victim.

“There are injury marks on the leg, and face of the victim,” said sources in PIMs.

More to follow...