 
close
Sunday February 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Karachi

18th Emerging Talent

February 05, 2023

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions across Pakistan. Titled ‘18th Emerging

Talent’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

Comments