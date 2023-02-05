Rs71.8m dues of retired and deceased DMC Central employees cleared

A ceremony was held on Saturday to give away cheques amounting to Rs71.8 million to clear dues of 319 retired and deceased employees of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central.

Former federal minister and senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Dr Asim Hussain distributed cheques to the retired employees and heirs of the deceased staffers of the DMC at a ceremony held at the office of the DMC Central.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Hussain said the PPP was a pro-people political party as it had always done its best to serve the people of the country in the best possible manner.

He said that earlier, staffers of the DMC had been running from pillar to post to get their dues cleared but to no avail.

The PPP leader said that he had ensured payment of Rs300 million dues to the DMC Central employees without getting special financial assistance from the government.

Without further elaborating on his point, he said that everyone knew very well about the elements responsible for the embezzlement of the public money given to the municipal agencies in the city. He advised the audience to be aware of such dishonest people and stay away from them.

He said the people should not support anymore those who were responsible for pilferage of public funds of District Central and worsening of its civic conditions.

Dr Hussain said that retiring staffers of the DMC Central should be given due honour in recognition of their lifelong services for the uplift of the district.

He said that every quarter had to work together for the uplift of the district.