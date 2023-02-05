Azerbaijan ready to sign PTA: envoy

LAHORE: Azerbaijan wants to increase economic relations with Pakistan by signing a preferential trade agreement (PTA), Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the envoy emphasised that the two countries should take measure to increase the bilateral trade, and the private sectors on both sides could also play an active role for the cause, he added.

Farhadov was of the view that there was a need for exhibitions, which he termed significant to increase trade ties between the two countries.

“We are already importing rice from Pakistan and Pakistani rice has a huge market in Azerbaijan. We want to boost the trade relations by signing a preferential trade agreement,” he said.

The ambassador further stated that direct flights from Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad to Azerbaijan had facilitated up to 50,000 Pakistanis to fly to Azerbaijan last year. “This has also helped to increase the trade turnover three times.”

He further stated that Azerbaijan had established a few working groups and the country was already working to cooperate in the energy, health, and agriculture sector of Pakistan. The envoy apprised that Pakistanis could get a visa for Azerbaijan with a simplified process.

LCCI president Kashif Anwar said there was a need to explore ways of increasing trade between both countries. He accepted the invitation extended to him by the ambassador, agreeing to plan a delegation to Azerbaijan soon.