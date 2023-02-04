Shehbaz sabotaged national solidarity, says Pervaiz

LAHORE:Former IG Punjab Police Aftab Cheema called on former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi here Friday. On this occasion, Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan and US Law Officers John Reeves and Shakeel Kazmi were also present. During the meeting, views were exchanged in detail regarding matters of mutual interest. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Shehbaz Sharif is sabotaging the national solidarity atmosphere, policy of Shehbaz Sharif is “Baghal mein churi mun mein ram ram”, he has also destroyed economy and he is also responsible for ruining law and order. He said that registration of cases, arrests and measures of victimisation are continuing, FIA and Punjab Police have been given the task of crushing political opponents, arrest of Sh Rashid and abduction of Amir Saeed Rawn are acts of lawlessness by the government. He said that be it the federal government or the caretakers, all are trying to run away from the elections. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said, "We have full hope of getting relief from the judiciary, people are protesting against negative actions of PDM and caretaker setup."