Cancer registry need of the hour: PMA

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Lahore organised a seminar in connection with World Cancer Day, which is celebrated on Feb 4 (today) here on Friday. A number of seminars and other events will be held in the provincial metropolis in connection with World Cancer Day.

Addressing the seminar, PMA President and renowned orthopedic surgeon Prof Ashraf Nizami said that cancer was one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths - a figure that equates to one in six deaths.

Prof Nizami demanded the government to establish a cancer registry programme in the country. Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat General Secretary PMA Lahore, Dr Izhar Ahmed, Prof Dr Tanveer Anwar, Prof Khalid Mehmood, Dr Iram Shahzadi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Iftikhar ul Haq, Dr Rana Sohail, Dr Riaz Zulqarnain, Dr Talha Sherwani, Dr Salman Kazmi and many doctors and civil society members participated in the seminar. Meanwhile, according to the PIMA, as many as 178,000 new cases of cancer were registered in Pakistan last year and an estimated 100,000 people died of cancer.