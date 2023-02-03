 
Friday February 03, 2023
PCB plans to hire Arafat as bowling coach

By Our Correspondent
February 03, 2023

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) managing committee plans to hire former Test cricketer Yasir Arafat as a bowling coach.

Arafat, who recently passed level four coaching course in England, will be part of the coaching team under Mickey Arthur. Arafat served as the coach for English county side Surrey.

