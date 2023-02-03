PCB plans to hire Arafat as bowling coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) managing committee plans to hire former Test cricketer Yasir Arafat as a bowling coach.
Arafat, who recently passed level four coaching course in England, will be part of the coaching team under Mickey Arthur. Arafat served as the coach for English county side Surrey.
KARACHI: GTR Tyre will sponsor Peshawar Zalmi for the upcoming Pakistan Super League season 8th.“This partnership...
Karachi: Wolf Pack Club were crowned champions of the COMBAXX Karachi Power-lifting Championship here at the Beach...
MANCHESTER: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said winning trophies is the standard that should be demanded at...
KIMBERLEY: Dawid Malan and captain Jos Buttler hit centuries to set up a 59-run win for England in the third and final...
KARACHI: Defending champions Pakistan are top seeds in the 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championships that is...
JEDDAH: British Open champion and LIV Golf rebel Cameron Smith has claimed that the world golf rankings are becoming...
