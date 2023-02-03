IT-based policing progressing effectively: IG

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that the journey from traditional policing to IT-based policing is rapidly progressing with the effective use of information technology and modern practice in providing services to the citizens along with eradication of crimes.

He expressed these views while talking to the officers of the 32nd Senior Management Course who came on a study visit to the Central Police Office on Thursday.

IG Punjab said that in view of the recent wave of terrorism, search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations have been accelerated across the province and the process of eliminating criminals and evil elements and their facilitators is going on.

IG Punjab said that Police Khidmat Marakiz in all districts of the province and police service counters in district headquarters hospitals are providing facilities to hundreds of citizens on a daily basis.

Dr Usman said that 1787 Complaint Management System has been further activated to solve the problems of the citizens without delay and along with the senior officers I myself am listening to the calls of the citizens on daily basis. He said that show-cause notices are being given to DSPs on applications for non-registration of cases or poor investigation, while departmental action is being taken by suspending SHOs and other officials.

IG Punjab said that transparent and impartial accountability is the main component of his policy, that’s why actions have been accelerated under zero tolerance against corruption, abuse of power and non-professionalism.

The delegation from National Institute of Management Karachi included 39 under-training officers who were briefed by Additional IG Operations Waqas Nazir about Punjab Police’s working, professional matters, and specialised forces. A documentary film on modern services and operational procedures of Punjab Police was also shown to the under-training officers.

IG Punjab while answering the questions of the officers said that the police are fully cooperating with all the government institutions to solve the problems of the citizens and the coordination will be improved in this regard. He said that the first priority of all government institutions including the police should be to serve the people, then we can fulfill our responsibilities with justice.

Additional IG Zulfiqar Hameed, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Logistics and Procurement Raja Raiffat Mukhtar, Additional IG Investigation Sultan Chaudhry, Additional IG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar and DIG IT Ahsan Younis along with other officers were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, IG Punjab also visited 1787 Complaint Management Centre at the Central Police Office on Thursday and listened to the complaints of the citizens. DIG IAB Syed Amin Bukhari, AIG Complaints Shakirullah Shahid and AIG Inspection Shoaib Khurram Janbaz and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has assigned the task of taking timely measures to all the circle officers of province to resolve complaints of the citizens immediately.

IG Punjab warned the circle officers and said that the officers who deliberately showed irresponsibility in solving the complaints of the citizens will not only be removed from the field posting but also departmental and legal action will be taken against them.

IG Punjab warned the SDPO, Sadar Muzaffargarh for the delay in registering the FIR and said that he should not only deliver the copy of the FIR immediately to the citizen’s home but also recover the stolen goods as soon as possible.