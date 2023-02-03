RIU holds poster design contest

Islamabad : Riphah International University (RIU) organised a poster design competition for schoolchildren of twin cities, says a press release.

More than 50 schools participated in the competition. The event was organised to highlight the pressing issue of climate change. The aim of the poster design competition is to create awareness regarding climate change at a grassroots level. Students from junior and senior classes enthusiastically participated in this poster design competition. They used vibrant colors for creating paintings and drawings regarding the “climate change’ theme.

Climate change has become an urgent problem for the world, Pakistan has also lost countless lives to extreme flooding as a result of climate change. It is the primary responsibility of the government, policymakers, and educational institutions to raise awareness on the subject of climate change. Teaching our future generation, the negative impact of climate change must be our first step towards battling this issue. For this purpose, Riphah International University organised this uplifting, energising, and exciting event around the climate change theme.

Prof. Dr. Asghar Khan, dean Faculty of Rehabilitation and Allied Sciences (FR & AHS) was the chief guest at Poster Design Competition. The jury from the National College of Arts distributed the cash prizes among the winners of the competition. They also mentioned that they were inspired and impressed by the young talent in Pakistan. The runners-up participants also received admiration and prizes from the chief guest. The participants were delighted by the food and campus environment and enjoyed the event.