Commissioner stresses efforts to combat drug addiction

LAHORE:Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa Thursday said efforts should be made to combat drug addiction.

Chairing a meeting regarding anti-drug strategy, the commissioner said measures should be taken to contain the curse of drug addiction and a strategy in this connection should be devised to create awareness in society.

Officers of ANF, district administration Lahore, Higher Education Department, School Education Department, Health Department, representatives of anti-drug activists and Police attended the meeting.

The commissioner said nutrition officers of health department must be given tasks at all education institutes. He directed the officers of excise and police departments to increase their checking outside the educational institutions and nearby areas. He asked the officers of Punjab Food Authority to hold screening regularly of all canteens of educational institutions and its workers.