BAFL profit up 27pc in 2022

KARACHI: Bank Al- Falah Limited on Thursday reported a 27 percent increase in its full-year net profit, due to an increase in interest-earned income.
In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company reported a net profit of Rs18.397 billion for the full-year ended December 31, 2022 up from Rs14.460 billion during the same period the previous year.
The bank also announced a final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2022 at Rs2.5/share, which was in addition to the interim cash dividend already paid at Rs2.5/share. Earnings per share came in at Rs10.38, compared with Rs8.12 a share last year.
The bank said its interest-earned income for the year rose to Rs213.949 billion, compared with Rs100.411 billion a year earlier. Interest expenses remained higher at Rs136.679 billion from Rs54.148 billion a year ago.
KARACHI: Following the meeting of the Board of Directors, Lucky Core Industries Limited announced its financial...
KARACHI: Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association has asked the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to play an...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,200 per tola on Thursday.According to All Sindh Saraf...
LONDON: Major central banks are steadily moving closer to a pause in their aggressive interest rate hiking...
LAHORE: The survival of Pakistan despite loot, corruption, incompetence and bad governance in the past seventy five...
LAHORE: Pakistani leather shoes and accessories have a potential to explore the European markets and can fetch good...
Comments