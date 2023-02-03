Gold gains Rs2,200/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs2,200 per tola on Thursday.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates increased to Rs207,200 per tola in the local market.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,887 to Rs177,641. In the international market, gold rates increased by $31 to $1,960 per ounce.

Silver rates rose by Rs50 to Rs2,300 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs42.88 to Rs1,971.88.