PAC panel slams lapse of grant by Petroleum Division

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee has expressed displeasure over the lapse of Rs15.87 billion grant by the Petroleum Division.
A meeting chaired by Ghulam Mustafa Shah reviewed the audit report related to the Petroleum Division for 2017-18 and 2018-19. Officials of the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) told the sub-committee that 80 per cent of the grant lapsed as the Petroleum Division had utilised only Rs5.3 billion.
The SNGPL officials told the committee that they received funds from January to March and in April, a ban was imposed on development schemes. PAC
Member Barjees Tahir expressed annoyance over non-completion of development schemes.
