PM approves 150pc Executive Allowance for all officers in secretariat

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved 150 percent Executive Allowance for all officers of the federal secretariat in order to remove discrimination within the different groups of officers.

“The PM has approved 150pc Executive Allowance for all officers,” one top aide of the PM confirmed while talking to The News on Wednesday. This provision of 150 percent will be called EA. It will become effective from January 1, 2023.

The PM has directed the Minister for Finance to implement the approval to this effect. Earlier, the government had provided 150 percent EA to officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) and Office Management Group. But officers belonging to the Economist Group, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and others remained deprived of this facility, which created a sense of discrimination among them.

These officers launched a pen-down strike and finally convinced the government to allow 150 percent EA with effect from January 1, 2023.