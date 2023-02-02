Applicants given dues on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: In the latest development, cumulative financial relief of Rs20.25 million has been provided to applicants of Lahore and other districts who approached the office of the ombudsman Punjab for the payment of their pension, GP fund, gratuity and other employment dues from provincial government departments.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ombudsman’s office spokesman added the ombudsman office has interceded for the necessary repair and maintenance of roads and cleanliness of sewerage lines in the areas of the applicants from Lahore, Attock, Mianwali, Jhelum, Jhang and Gujranwala Districts. This has helped in providing a neat and clean atmosphere to the locals.

Alongside this, the spokesman reported that the Jhelum municipal committee has prepared estimates of around two million rupees to repair the sewerage line of Madni Mohalla.

This step has been taken on the complaint of Abdul Rahman of Jhelum who approached the ombudsman office to make functional the sewerage line of his area. The plaintiffs have thanked the office of the ombudsman for protecting their legal rights.

Civil society protests Peshawar attack: The civil society held a protest rally at Liberty Roundabout Wednesday against the bombing in Peshawar in which more than 100 people have been reported dead. There is immense anger among the people at the resurgence of terrorism which has once again created great insecurity in the nation.

People were already overwhelmed with the increase in prices of fuel, food and other necessities of life and Pakistani rupee fast losing value when news of deaths of children came from Balochistan and right after that there was this horrid act of terrorism in Peshawar. There were around a dozen civil society organisations that had come with placards and banners. They chanted slogans against the terrorists and their abettors. The civil society leaders said there could be no dialogue with terrorists. South Asia Partnership Pakistan (SAP-Pk), HRCP, Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement and Rawadari Tehreek were prominent among the many human rights activists that had gathered at the Liberty Roundabout on Wednesday to register their protest.