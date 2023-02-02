CITY PULSE

18th Emerging Talent
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions across Pakistan. Titled ‘18th Emerging Talent’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Hortus Nocte
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by David Alesworth. Titled ‘Hortus Nocte: The Dark Garden’, the show will run at the gallery until February 2. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Over and Above the Meadows
Mainframe the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mian Athar of the Punjab School. Titled ‘Over and Above the Meadows’, the show will run at the gallery until February 7. Contact 021-35824455 for more information.
Avian Humanoids
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farrukh Shahab. Titled ‘Avian Humanoids’, the show will run at the gallery until February 6. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Air pollution seminar
The Karachi Citizens Forum is holding a seminar on air pollution at 3pm on February 6 at the Pakistan Medical Association House. Contact 021-35873110 for more information.
