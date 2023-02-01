MoU on waste management signed

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC), Hattar Industrialists Association (HIA) and COMSATS University Islamabad Abbottabad Campus on Tuesday.

CEO KPEZDMC Javed Khattak, Chairman HIA Muhammad Attaur Rehman and Director COMSATS Abbottabad Campus Prof Dr. Maroof Shah signed the MoU.

“The parties recognise the importance of collaboration to serve the needs of society through proper design, construction, and management of the waste facilities. Consequently, the parties are hereby establishing a working relationship and undertaking certain commitments and operations related to the environmental issues,” said a statement issued after the meeting.

The main tasks, it said, include the capacity building on solid waste disposal - management and recycling, contaminated water - wastewater and its treatment, water reusability in the marble industry (reuse of effluents from marble industry), treatment issues of solid and liquid wastes in dispersed industrial zones, design of sewerage system and treatment capacity in new economic zones.

Representatives of the parties will jointly search and select suitable land for the purpose of initial public dumping in Hattar Economic Zone, Haripur.