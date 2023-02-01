Russian envoy visits Safe City

Islamabad: The Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Pakistan Danila Ganich along with his team visited the Safe City Islamabad, where he met with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.
IGP Islamabad welcomed the delegation along with senior officials and briefed the delegation about various sections of Safe City and informed that the coverage of Safe City has been extended to different areas of the city while various private buildings, toll plazas, and metro buses have also been linked with Safe City.
The delegation conducted a complete tour of Safe City Islamabad including the command and control centre and the centralized system of the project including the emergency control centre, dispatch control centre, e-challan system, and “Pukar-15” helpline.
Islamabad : A very special exhibition titled, ‘Under One Roof’ will open at Satrang Gallery on February 3...
Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority Captain Noorul Amin Mengal has directed officials of the...
Islamabad : Kashif Anwar, President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, has said that at a time when the...
Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that the present...
Islamabad : Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Dr. Shazia Aslam Soomro on Tuesday said that health...
Islamabad: Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has ordered strict departmental action against...
Comments