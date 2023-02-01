Russian envoy visits Safe City

Islamabad: The Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Pakistan Danila Ganich along with his team visited the Safe City Islamabad, where he met with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

IGP Islamabad welcomed the delegation along with senior officials and briefed the delegation about various sections of Safe City and informed that the coverage of Safe City has been extended to different areas of the city while various private buildings, toll plazas, and metro buses have also been linked with Safe City.

The delegation conducted a complete tour of Safe City Islamabad including the command and control centre and the centralized system of the project including the emergency control centre, dispatch control centre, e-challan system, and “Pukar-15” helpline.