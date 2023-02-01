CITY PULSE

18th Emerging Talent
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by graduates from art institutions across Pakistan. Titled ‘18th Emerging Talent’, the show will run at the gallery until February 16. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Hortus Nocte
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by David Alesworth. Titled ‘Hortus Nocte: The Dark Garden’, the show will run at the gallery until February 2. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Over and Above the Meadows
Mainframe the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mian Athar of the Punjab School. Titled ‘Over and Above the Meadows’, the show will run at the gallery until February 7. Contact 021-35824455 for more information.
Avian Humanoids
The ArtCiti gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Farrukh Shahab. Titled ‘Avian Humanoids’, the show will run at the gallery from February 2 to February 6. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.
Pakistan Shia Ulema Council central leader Allama Syed Nazer Abbas has said that not a single terrorist was punished...
The Sindh High Court has granted bail to a man in a girl’s kidnapping case in which he has also been charged with...
Police have claimed that friends, not muggers, were behind the incident in which a man had been burnt to death near...
The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the provincial law officer to file comments on a petition against the...
Sindh Labour and Huaman Resources Minister Saeed Ghani has warned that power consumers would show a violent reaction...
A police inquiry established on Tuesday that reports about the alleged rape and death of girls at the Lyari General...
Comments