Boat capsize tragedy toll rises to 30

KOHAT: The death toll from the boat-capsizing incident jumped to 30 after 19 more bodies were recovered from the Tanda Dam in Kohat, an official said on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Furqan Ashraf said 19 more bodies were retrieved from the Tanda Dam in Kohat. He said that with the latest figures, the number of the dead in the incident had raised to 30.
The official said the bodies were taken to a hospital and handed over to families. It may be mentioned that 11 seminary students drowned when their boat capsized in Tanda Dam on Sunday.
