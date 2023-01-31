 
close
Tuesday January 31, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Alvi accords assent to SOEs bill

By APP
January 31, 2023

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday accorded assent to the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill 2022. The President gave the assent under Article 75 of the Constitution on the advice of the Prime Minister, a press release issued here by the President’s Media Wing said.

Comments