Three killed, five injured in road accident

SUKKUR: Three people were killed and five others were injured in a road accident near Jamshoro on Monday.

The incident took place when a rickshaw carrying a family from Manjutha community and heading to Manzoor Abad village near Khanooth collided with a truck, leaving three occupants dead and five others injured.The deceased were identified as 45-year old Ali Akbar Manjhutho, 22-year-old Asma Manjhutho and 45-year-old Bibel Manjhutho, while the injured persons included Inayat Khatoon, Sajjad, Junaid, Mustafa and others.