CM Naqvi de-notifies political postings

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has approved de-notification of political postings, including chairpersons, members, directors from the Board of Directors of nine Waste Management Companies, Punjab Cattle Market Management & Development Company and Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority.

Subsequent to the approval of the caretaker chief minister, the Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department issued a notification in this regard here on Monday. As per the notification, the de-notified persons from LWMC included company’s Chairman Atif Chaudhry and Directors Rizwana Iqtedar, Syed Raees-ud-Din Anmed, Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, Abdul Kareem Khan, Basharat Ali and Karamat Ullah Chaudhry.

The directors de-notified from Gujranwala Waste Management Company included Saeed Ahmed Taj, Waqas Anwar, Chaudhry lftikhar Anmed and Dr Tasneem Akhtar. From Sialkot Waste Management Company, the de-notified directors included President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, Ch Shahnawaz, Aamir Yousaf Butt, Muhammad Sohaib Raza, Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi and Hassan Sarfraz Bhalli.

Five Directors of Faisalabad Waste Management Company were also de-notified. They are Waleed Arshad (Chairman), Engineer Rizwan Ashraf, Muzammil Sultan, Dr Shafagat Ali and Dr Romana Tabassum.

Seven Directors of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company were also de-notified. They are Haroon Kamal Hashmi, Muhammad Iqbal Awan, Zahir Farooq, Aneel Peter, Abbas Khan, Dr Rohama Gill and Farooq H Malik. From Multan Waste Management Company, six directors and the chairperson were de-notified. They are Adam Saeed (Chairperson), Yasir Bucha, Hussain Ahmed Fazal, Muhammad Anees Khawaja, Dr Allah Bakhsh Khan and Javed Iqbal. Six directors de-notified from Bahawalpur Waste Management Company were Dr Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Akbar Khan, Sharique Akhtar, Syed Zafar Sharif, Bushra Anjum and Iftikhar Haider. Chairperson and six directors of Dera Ghazi Khan Waste Management Company de-notified were Zia-ur-Rehman (Chairperson), Badar Munir, Malik Altaf Hussain, Samreen Ramzan, Barrister Sardar Abbas Ali Khan, Muhammad Imran and Javed Iqbal Jaskani.

From Gujrat Waste Management Company, the de-notified politically appointed persons included Mrs Aneela Amjad (Chairperson), Hussnain Ashgar, Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Javed Iqbal, Imran Faisal, Muhammad Arfan Ishaque and Tariq Sarmad.

From Punjab Cattle Market Management & Development Company the de-notified persons were Abdul Razzaq Khan (Chairperson), Ch Muhammad Asghar, Mansoor Amin, Mian Muhammad Javed, Dr Muhammad Aleem, Dr Tasneem Akhtar and Syed Tariq Siraj Jafri.

Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority also faced de-notification of its Chairperson Dr Muhammad Atif-ud-Din Khan and members Muhammad Waris Aziz, Mrs Neelam Hayat, Mian Abbad Farooq, Fareed Munir, Mumtaz Kahloon, Mrs. Sara Farhan Arain, Saad Bin Azam Hashmi and Naseem Abbas.

Copies of this notification were forwarded for information and necessary action to the principal secretary to the chief minister, Punjab, all divisional commissioners in the Punjab, additional secretary (staff) to the chief secretary, Punjab, director general, Punjab Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority, Lahore, all chief executive officers of public sector companies of LG&CD, PSO to secretary, LG&CD Department and PS to Special Secretary, LG&CD Department.

Free medicines: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Monday said that the government wanted to ensure a free supply of medicines in emergencies in hospitals and added that there should be a clear difference in providing facilities for treatment to patients in hospitals.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, the caretaker CM said that necessary steps should be taken to provide facilities in all hospitals, including Faisalabad. The meeting reviewed the medical facilities of Allied Hospital and consented to the proposal to include philanthropic industrialists in the syndicate of Faisalabad Medical University.

A decision was taken to establish Friends of Allied Hospital Faisalabad to construct a new emergency block there. The CM ordered the allocation of a portion of land to start work on this project without delay and directed to register FIR for overcharging in the parking lot of Allied Hospital. The parking lot's management should be handed over to the Faisalabad Parking Company, he added.

The meeting was told that four modular operation theatres of Allied Hospital would become functional by mid of February. The CM directed that the other operation theatres should be made functional. He agreed to hand over the management of the regional blood centre in Faisalabad to the Indus Foundation.

Industrialists, including Syed Umar Nazr Shah, Ahmad Shafi, Farooq Shaikh, Abid Kamal, Shaiq Javed and Shoaib Mukhtar assured of their cooperation for the patients’ welfare.

Faisalabad Commissioner Silwat Saeed participated through a video link. Provincial Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Ahmad Javed Qazi, Faisalabad Medical University Vice-Chancellor, MS Allied Hospital and others attended the meeting.

Mohsin Naqvi telephonically contacted Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the blast in the mosque of police lines in Peshawar. He strongly condemned the heinous act and extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the martyrs.

We stand with the bereaved families in this hour of grief, he said and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. The whole nation is sad about this tragic incident and everyone should work jointly to get rid of the menace of terrorism, he added.

LINE DEPARTMENTS: Mohsin Naqvi has asked the commissioner and RPO Rawalpindi, as well as line departments, to remain alert during snowfall in Murree.

He said that special arrangements should be made for the tourists during snowfall and Rescue 1122 and other agencies should actively perform their duties. The relevant staff should be present in the field and machinery should be used without delay in case of a road closure, he added and emphasised that effective management should be ensured to keep traffic flowing in Murree during snowfall so that tourists may not face any difficulty.

He also directed that visitors, as well as residents of Murree, should be kept informed about the weather conditions and traffic situation through social media platforms. The senior officers should submit their reports about the arrangements while staying in the field, he concluded.

SEEKS REPORT: The CM sought a report from IG police about the death of a nurse after the alleged gang-rape in Kabirwala and directed that a detailed investigation should be held to ascertain facts and the accused should be arrested without delay. The accused do not deserve any leniency and it should be ensured that justice was provided to the bereaved family, he added.

He also extended sympathies to the victim's family and assured them of providing justice. Meanwhile, the CM sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about the death of an employee due to the alleged torture of the owner and ordered that legal action be initiated against the perpetrator of the torture. He also extended sympathies to the victim's family.