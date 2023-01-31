Police clueless about ASI murder motive, register case under ATA

Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified suspects under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in the case of the murder of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Brigade police station.

The case was registered at the Brigade police station on the complaint of Brigade SHO Khalid Rafiq. Police also included Section 7 of the ATA in the FIR. “It is yet to be ascertained how the incident actually occurred and what was the motive,” said the SHO, who was with the ASI at the time of the incident. “A joint investigation team has been formed to ascertain the nature of and the motive behind the incident.”

ASI Muhammad Iqbal, who was posted at the investigation wing of the Brigade police station, was shot dead by unidentified motorcyclists on Preedy Street, Jacob Lines, within the limits of the Brigade police station late on Sunday night.

“We were on our way after receiving information about a person injured by firing in our jurisdiction,” SHO Rafiq told The News. “I was on a motorbike with my duty officer Tanvir, and the slain officer was on his own motorbike when the firing started suddenly.”

SHO Rafiq and the duty officer were unhurt in the incident, but ASI Iqbal died on the spot after suffering at least four shots. “It is yet to be ascertained who they were — target killers, terrorists or dacoits,” said the officer.

The ASI had been at the investigation wing of the Brigade police station for two and a half years. He had four daughters. His family has taken his body with them to their home town in Okara for his funeral. Police are also looking for CCTV camera footage to help their investigation. For now they have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.