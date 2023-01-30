SHAKARGARH: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that the recent price hike of petroleum products is a result of the agreement made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Addressing a gathering of PMLN workers at Changowali village on Sunday, he claimed the nation was facing inflation and an economic crisis due to imprudent policies of the previous government. He said that an incompetent former premier Imran Niazi had signed an agreement with the IMF on difficult terms and conditions and the current government was bound to fulfill the conditions.
He said that the present government had tried its best to stop the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee as well as the price hike of petroleum products, gas and electricity, but the agreement with the IMF was a hurdle. He claimed the PMLN had put the country on the path to progress under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif but in 2018 an inexperienced and immature person, Imran Khan, was given the key of the nation “who had destroyed the country.”
MARDAN: Former federal minister Nawabzada Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Democratic...
LALAMUSA: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has...
SUKKUR: A two-day free eye camp was organised for flood victims in Kot Diji, Khairpur. The free eye camp was organised...
LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested two suspected terrorists belonging to Al-Qaeda from Rahim Yar Khan...
Pakistan is looking forward to two-day visit to Islamabad by President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin...
An undated image of former finance minister and senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Tarin addressing a...
Comments