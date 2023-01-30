Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal addresses a press conference. — PID/File

SHAKARGARH: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that the recent price hike of petroleum products is a result of the agreement made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a gathering of PMLN workers at Changowali village on Sunday, he claimed the nation was facing inflation and an economic crisis due to imprudent policies of the previous government. He said that an incompetent former premier Imran Niazi had signed an agreement with the IMF on difficult terms and conditions and the current government was bound to fulfill the conditions.

He said that the present government had tried its best to stop the depreciation of the Pakistani rupee as well as the price hike of petroleum products, gas and electricity, but the agreement with the IMF was a hurdle. He claimed the PMLN had put the country on the path to progress under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif but in 2018 an inexperienced and immature person, Imran Khan, was given the key of the nation “who had destroyed the country.”