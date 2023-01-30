CM forms body to review facilities for cardiac patients

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that all possible measures will be taken for timely treatment of heart patients and in this regard, participation of private sector should also be considered.

The Chief Minister said this while reviewing the facilities available for heart disease patients in government hospitals in the province. In this regard, the CM chaired a meeting on Sunday and formed a four-member committee to give recommendations regarding the provision of cardiac emergency services. The committee will make final recommendations regarding provision of angioplasty and stenting facilities in government hospitals.

Provincial Minister Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, caretaker provincial minister Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, Dr Farqad Alamgir and related officials attended the meeting.

The committee will also review the facilities available for implementation of mandatory cardiac emergency services in hospitals and give final recommendations in the next few days. The caretaker provincial minister Dr Javed Akram while addressing the meeting said that the treatment of a heart patient must be started within 90 minutes and public awareness was also must to handle a heart attack.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a bus accident near Lasbela. Caretaker CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased and prayed for an early recovery of the injured. Caretaker CM stated that all his sympathies rest with the heirs of the deceased and assured that we are standing with the bereaved families in their hour of grief. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi took notice of a coalmine accident in Kallar Kahar and directed to expedite the relief activities.

Caretaker CM directed Commissioner Rawalpindi division and RPO Rawalpindi to reach the accident site forthwith and sought a report from the Chief Secretary about the incident.

Caretaker CM directed to submit the incident inquiry report within 72 hours and those responsible for committing negligence should be ascertained. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi further directed that all resources should be utilised to get the miners out of coal mines stranded inside and expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the death of two miners in a mine accident. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs of the deceased miners. Caretaker CM directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured miners

Similarly, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Bahawalnagar. Caretaker CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi sought a report from the administration about the accident.