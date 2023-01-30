Gang of impersonators busted, 26 POs arrested

Islamabad : The Koral police team has busted a gang of impersonators and recovered a wireless set, uniform, two vehicles, and weapons with ammunition from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Koral police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three members of the Impersonator gang involved in fraudulent activities and recovered a wireless set, uniform, two vehicles, and weapons with ammunition from their possession. The accused were identified as Touqeer Ahmad, Khalid, Abid, and Tassawar Ahmad. A case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the capital police also arrested 26 absconders and proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crime during the last seven days, the police spokesman said. During the crackdown against the absconders and proclaimed offenders, the Islamabad capital police team of Tarnol, Shahzad Town, Sabzi Mandi, Golra, Industrial Area, Koral, Margalla, Kohsar, Aabpara, and Ramna police stations arrested 26 absconders and proclaimed offenders during the last seven days.

IGP Islamabad said that no one is above the law and arrests those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities. The safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad capital police. No laxity will be tolerated in this regard, he maintained.

Meanwhile, police have decided to accelerate efforts to ensure the implementation of traffic laws and take strict action against those involved in violation of red-signal, the police spokesman said.

He further said that the Islamabad capital police are utilising all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets, not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people. The Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad also directed the education wing to give awareness to road users about traffic laws. He also directed the Islamabad capital police FM Radio 92.4 to air special programmes in this regard.