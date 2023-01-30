Storytelling Festival ends

LAHORE:The three-day storytelling festival concluded at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall on Sunday. On the first day, the famous storyteller Badar Khan narrated the story of Ameer Khusro, on the second day it was of famous fiction writer Saadat Hasan Manto. On the third and last day of the festival, Dastan was presented regarding the city of Lahore. The audience was enthralled for three consecutive days.