Two jobless youths commit suicide

LAHORE:Two youths committed suicide over inflation and unemployment in different areas of the City here on Sunday.

An 18-year-old, Salman, in Green Town area and 18-year-old Rehman of Shahdara Farrukhabad were unemployed and on the day of the incident they committed suicide by taking poisonous pills. On receiving information, the police of the respective police stations shifted the bodies to the mortuary and started legal proceedings.

THREE BOOKED IN TORTURE CASE: Police have registered a case against three people including a professor of Punjab University on charges of torturing and keeping a student in confinement. As per an FIR, Dr Manoor Sabar, under an alleged influence of liquor, tortured a student along with two people and during the torture cash and other items were also snatched from the student. Punjab University VC taking notice of the incident has formed a committee to investigate the matter and submit a report in three days.

BOY DIES MYSTERIOUSLY: A 13-year-old boy died of torture at Chaman Social Welfare Foundation, a private organisation, in Green Town police area. The administration of the foundation denied the allegation and said the child used to have epileptic seizures. According to the police, Shahzad was shifted to hospital from Chaman Social Welfare Foundation due to his deteriorating condition where he died after a few hours. The body was shifted to the morgue. Police said the cause of the death will be ascertained after the postmortem.

351 kite flyers arrested: Lahore police arrested at least 351 kite flyers, sellers and manufacturers in the month of January 2023. Police recovered around 3,500 kites and more than 500 strings from the accused. Around 115 persons were arrested by City Division police, 53 by Cantt Division, 23 by Civil Lines Division, 22 by Sadar Division, 65 by Iqbal Town Division and 73 persons were arrested by Model Town Division police.