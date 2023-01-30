SL lose to Palestine in Asian baseball

ISLAMABAD: Palestine’s team was on the move as it stunned defending champions Sri Lanka in the 15th BFA West Asia Baseball Cup 2023 here at the Islamabad Sports Complex arena.
Palestine outplayed Sri Lanka by 10-0 to emerge favourites to win the event. For Palestine, Daylan Renard and Ibrahim Shalabi scored 3 runs each while Malik Abdullah and Tariq Suboh 2 runs each. Tariq smashed home-run.
Bangladesh got the better of Afghanistan by 12-2 runs. From the winning side Imran khan, Jony, Mosabirul scored twice each, while Redoan Hussain, Abdul Salam, Shahid Ahmed, Ameen Hussain, Muhammad Rippon, Dibaqar managed a run each. Abdul Ghafoor and Dilawar struck 1 run each for Afghanistan.
