Rs10bn damages case: Court imposes fine on Khawaja Asif, Imran lawyers

ISLAMABAD: A court hearing the Rs10 billi on damages case of former prime minister Imran Khan against Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, fined lawyers of both sides Rs10,000 each, local media reported on Saturday.

The judge approved an adjournment plea of Khawaja Asif’s lawyer with Rs10,000 fine.

Additional District And Sessions Judge Umeed Ali Baloch also imposed a fine of the same amount on the counsel of Imran Khan for not opposing the plea seeking the adjournment. The court adjourned further hearing of the case until February 11.

The PTI chief had filed the defamation suit against Khawaja Asif in 2012 for levelling allegations about irregularities and money laundering through the Shaukat Khanum Hospital funds. Imran Khan had filed a defamation suit of Rs10 billion against Khawaja Asif in 2012, for levelling allegations of non-transparency, money laundering and use of anonymous companies in the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust funds. Khan had termed the allegations false and defamatory.