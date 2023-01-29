Cop held for links with drug dealers

Rawalpindi: A police cop was held for having contacts/links with the drug dealers supporting their illegal businesses, here on Saturday, informed the police spokesman.
A case has been registered against the cop with the Police Station Naseerabad. The cop was identified as Abdul Qayyum, who was allegedly supporting the drug mafia and involved in such malpractices.
City Police Officer Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari has taken notice of the involvement of police cop in illegal businesses. CPO said that the strict process of accountability in Rawalpindi Police was ongoing without any discrimination. He said relationship/support with criminal elements and drug dealers will not be tolerated at any cost. CPO made it clear that there was zero tolerance against drug dealers and criminal elements and the crackdown would be continued in the future.
