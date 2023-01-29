Better health facilities to be ensured: minister

LAHORE : Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram has said efforts are being made to ensure better health facilities to people.

The minister Saturday arrived at Lahore General Hospital. Principal Ameer ud din Medical College and Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Zafar Al Farid welcomed him. Dr Abbas Khokhar, Dr Mazhar Hussain, Dr Amna Ahsan, Prof Taiba Wasim, Prof Ayesha Malik, Prof Zeiba Aziz, Prof A Wasim Yusuf, Prof Rashid Latif Khan, Prof Nudrat Sohail, Sohail Chughtai and other doctors were present.

The minister while expressing his opinion said General Hospital Lahore is playing a fundamental role in the service of suffering humanity. Society of Gynecology and Oncology is being registered in Punjab. The society will play an important role in ensuring the provision of facilities for cancer patients and mothers and children in Punjab. We will try our best to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab. Society of Gynecology and Oncology shall be duly registered with SECP, the minister added.

Dr Javaid Akram said that Professor Dr Zafar Al Farid will perform the duties of the President of the Society. The society will play an important role in screening, prevention and vaccination. A curriculum committee will be formed under the Society. Officials of the Society of Gynecology and Oncology have taken formal oath to serve the humanity, he said.

Principal Professor Dr Zafar Al Farid expressed his opinion and said that according to the vision of the provincial health minister Dr Javaid Akram, ‘we will make the society beneficial for the patients. VIP protocol is given to every patient who comes to General Hospital Lahore, he added.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram participated as a special guest in an awareness session organised under the auspices of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine at a local hotel. A large number of community members associated with the health sector participated on this occasion. Provincial Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram said on this occasion, “We congratulate the administration for organising the most excellent awareness session. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the world. Everyone should live a healthy life. We all have to do our part to control genetic diseases. To live a healthy life we have to adopt a healthy lifestyle. We want to provide maximum facilities to patients in government heart hospitals in Punjab.

Nature chooses every person who serves humanity. We should lead our children towards a healthy life. We are trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi wants to facilitate heart patients in government hospitals.”