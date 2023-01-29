FBR chairman discusses commerce, trade issues with business community

PESHAWAR: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Asim Ahmad held a consultation with businessmen about issues pertaining to commerce and trade, with a focus on bilateral trade with Afghanistan.

The discussion took place during a visit of Chairman FBR Asim Ahmad to Peshawar, stated a press release issued here Saturday.

The delegation was led by Director of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

Others present on the occasion included SVP PAJCCI Khalid Shehzad, Vice President Frontier Customs Agents Association Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, and President Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry Syed Jawad Ahmad Kazmi.

A number of officials including Chief Collector Customs KP Muhammad Salim, Collector Customs Enforcement, Dr Moeen ud Din Ahmad Wani, Collector Customs Appraisement, Ashfaq Ahmad, Director Transit Trade, Arbab Qaiser Hameed, Director General Customs Intelligence, Faiz Ahmad Chaudhary, Director Customs Intelligence KP, Shafqat Niazi, Collector Custom DI Khan, Yousaf Haider, PS Chairman FBR, Khawaja Khurram accompanied Chairman FBR during the meeting.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on issues pertaining to commerce and trade and problems being faced by the business community in dealing with different departments.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi pointed out that despite the issuance of notification regarding de-stuffing of containers by shifting goods to local containers for saving demurrage charged on importers in case of delay is not being implemented.

The business community was informed that the issue is passing through inclusion in the module and soon its implementation will start.

Other issues like problems being faced during the clearance of goods at

the Pak-Afghan border were also discussed at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman of FBR apprised the business community about measures being taken for providing ease to the business community.

He said the country was passing through a difficult phase and people from each segment of society had to play their role in resolving the crisis.

The government, he added, focused on the promotion of commerce and trade in the country to stabilize the economy and for this purpose, all possible steps would be taken.

Later, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi thanked the chairman of FBR for holding a consultation with the business community.