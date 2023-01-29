Delay in arrest of lawyer’s killers protested

NOWSHERA: The lawyer fraternity and local residents staged a protest on Saturday against the police for failing to arrest the accused involved in the murder of a lawyer in Pabbi Town in the Nowshera district.

The protesters led by lawyers Shahzad Gul, Sharafat Din, Fida Muhammad Afridi, Usman and others, blocked the Grand Trunk Road for vehicular traffic at Pabbi Town and chanted slogans against the local police for the failure to apprehend the killers of Sajid Waseem Advocate.

The lawyers said that Sajid Waseem Advocate was targeted on Cherat Road by unidentified assailants on November 19 last but the police were yet to arrest the accused.

The protesters urged the police and district administration to arrest the accused involved in the murder forthwith or else they

would stage more protests to get justice for the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead in Ismailabad in Nowshera Kalaan over a money dispute.

Atif told the police that he along with his brother Asif was in Ismailabad in Nowshera Kalaan when accused Muhammad Shah came and opened indiscriminate fire on them.

He said that his brother was killed on the spot while he escaped unharmed. The police registered a case and started an investigation.