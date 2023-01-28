Maryam meets PMLN delegation in UAE

DUBAI: PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz met a delegation of Muslim League United Arab Emirates in Dubai last night and appreciated the leadership of Muslim League Emirates and the Pakistani community for their contribution to their homeland.

The delegation was led by senior leader Ghulam Mustafa Mughal while Shaukat Butt, Raja Abubakar Effendi, Ghous Qadri, Abdul Waheed Paul, Farzana Kausar while other leaders were also part in the delegation.

During the meeting, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz assured the members of the delegation that the future of Pakistan belongs to PML-N because the leadership of Muslim League has always brought Pakistan out of difficult and tough times. She expressed the hope that the leadership would be able to take the country out of the current crisis.

On the occasion, the General Secretary of Muslim League, UAE, Abu Bakr Effendi, expressed well wishes while acknowledging the leadership of Maryam Nawaz and assured that the officials of Muslim League UAE wanted to see former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif once again taking over the leadership of the country.

Moreover, senior leader Ghous Qadri presented a bouquet to Maryam Nawaz and informed her that the many workers of the party were ready to fly to Lahore with their leader Maryam Nawaz.