AEO holds ‘Global Education Expo’: Islamabad

Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins also visited the AEO Education Expo Islamabad and appreciated AEO Pakistan’s effort in promoting study in Australia over the past 25 years. Australia day cake cutting ceremony was also held, says a press release.

After Lahore and Sialkot, the third & forth event of the series was successfully held today in Islamabad at Serena Hotel and Faisalabad at Hotel One. Hundreds of students along with their parents participated at the expo with great interest and excitement to enroll for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading International Universities. The participants appreciated AEO’s effort in provision of a perfect platform offering free counselling sessions with official representatives of international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.

With over 5,000 alumni and 300,000+ IELTS registrations, AEO Pakistan over the past two decades has established itself as Australian & Global Education Specialists, the most trusted IELTS Official Test Centre and the preferred official OET Test Centre in Pakistan. AEO Pakistan operates as the official Liaison office for over 40 leading Australian Universities/Ins­titutions and facilitates the enrolment of international students at these Universities/Institutions.

Since 2002, AEO Pakistan has been conducting Australian Education Expos providing an excellent opportunity to Pakistani students planning to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually, across all major cities of Pakistan.

This January once again AEO’s 43rd Global Education Expo is being organised across 10 cities of Pakistan i.e., Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Bahawalpur and Hyderabad. The AEO expo is providing an ideal platform to prospective students across the country, to get free expert advice and counselling about how to apply to study in at top ranked international universities in Australia, USA, Canada and UK. Representatives of more than 20 universities/institutes are participating at the expo providing golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free guidance and counseling for their future study endeavors. Information about IELTS test and preparatory classes is also being provided at the expo.

The next expo of the series is scheduled to be held in Multan 27th January Hotel One, Karachi 28th January Marriott Hotel, Abbottabad 28th January Hotel One, Peshawar 29th January Serena Hotel, Hyderabad 29th January Indus Hotel and Bahawalpur 29th January Four Seasons Restaurant. Entry to the exhibition is FREE with a mask and Scholarships opportunities are also available.

With the world moving back to normal, it is heartening that the borders of all the top study destinations have reopened. It is the best time that the students gear up and start preparing themselves to realise their dreams to study at top ranked international universities.