Eagle Squad, ATS personnel briefed on policing

Islamabad: The Islamabad capital police is taking all possible measures in order to protect the lives and property of citizens.
The CPO Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha, SP Plan and Patrolling Dr Sami Muhammad Malik directed the Eagle Squad and Anti-Terrorist squad (ATS) personnel of Islamabad capital police to ensure effective policing measures in the city and maintain high vigilance. Senior police officials were also present on the occasion.
In a briefing to the personnel of Eagle Squad and ATS, he said that strict patrolling measures should be ensured in the city and protect the lives and property of the citizens.
