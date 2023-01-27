LWMC saves Rs25m thru container repair

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) saved around Rs25 million of national exchequer by repairing small and large containers in their own workshops through the container repairing strategy.

LWMC spokesperson on Thursday informed that LWMC CEO Ali Anan Qamar visited Thokar Niaz Baig workshop and reviewed the repair of containers and fleet. A ceremony was organised there to send the repaired containers in the field. Ali Anan Qamar appreciated the efforts of Deputy CEO Fahad Mehmood, DGM Bilal Ashraf, in charge Workshops Arif Khalil, Fleet Manager Muneeb-ur-Rehman and Fleet Manager Jahanzeb Ashraf for saving the huge amount.

Ali Anan Qamar also issued an instruction to get the vehicles with minor issues repaired immediately and sent to the field. He further said that LWMC workers were real heroes who were working day and night to facilitate the citizens.