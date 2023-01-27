Suspected woman drug peddler, three robbers arrested

Rangers and police in a joint operation on Thursday arrested a woman allegedly involved in drug peddling.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the woman, Nadia, was caught red-handed during an intelligence-based raid conducted at the Native Jetty Bridge in Keamari. He added that 3.5 kilograms of hashish and a mobile phone were found on her.

During the initial interrogation, she confessed to being involved in drug peddling in Keamari and its surrounding areas. She was handed over to police for further legal proceedings, and raids were being carried out to arrest her accomplices on the information provided by her.

Separately, two suspected robbers were arrested during an encounter with police in North Nazimabad. The injured suspects were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where they were identified as 25-year-old Zulfiqar and Fayyaz, 23.

Another suspected robber was arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with police in the Tariq Road area. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as Sanaullah, 42.