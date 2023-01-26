Very cold and dry weather to prevail in KP

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that very cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

It said that during the last 24 hours, moderate to isolated heavy rainfall with isolated snowfall occurred over upper parts of the province while cold and partly cloudy weather occurred over rest parts of the province.

Rain Recorded (in mm): Dir 55, Drosh 40, Malam Jabbaa 36, Timergara 26, Mirkhani 25, Saidu Sharif 24, Kalam 22, Chitral 21, Pattan 07, Kakul, Pashat Bajaur & Balakot 05 (each), Takht Bhai 04, Risalpur & Khaar Bajaur 03 (each), Cherat/Cantonment 01 and Peshawar & Kohat Airbase Trace (each).