864 tonnes of relief goods arrive from Turkiye

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, along with Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu, received relief goods sent by Turkiye for flood victims in the country at the Karachi International Container Terminal of the Karachi port on Wednesday.

Turkiye had earlier decided to send two ships loaded with relief goods for flood victims in Pakistan. The ship reached the Karachi port and brought 864 tonnes of relief goods. The other ship will reach the city on February 4, bringing 900 tonnes more of relief items.

The relief items contain food products, items of daily use, and warm clothes for the protection of flood victims against the extreme cold weather. The National Disaster Management Authority will distribute the relief goods.

The governor appreciated the humanitarian gesture of the Turkish government, saying that Turkiye had been the first country to send relief and rescue items to Pakistan after the massive flood catastrophe of last year. The Turkish consul general said the people Turkiye had massive love for the people of Pakistan and they would never leave the Pakistani nation alone in the testing times.